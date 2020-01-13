NYSE: CAH Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Cardinal Health, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Cardinal Health, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: CAH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Cardinal Health, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CAH stocks, concerns whether certain Cardinal Health directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by stating that Cordis would benefit from Cardinal's advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions, that Defendants also falsely represented that the Company properly "reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence" and that "[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory", and that as a result of these misrepresentations, Cardinal shares traded at artificially inflated prices between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018.



