NYSE: CC Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at the Chemours Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of The Chemours Company.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: CC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against The Chemours Companyover alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CC stocks, concerns whether certain Chemours directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misled investors by representing that Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was "remote," and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material. Chemours also assured investors that its "policies, standards and procedures are properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment," and that its "handling, manufacture, use and disposal of hazardous substances are in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations."



The plaintiff alleges that a series of disclosures beginning on May 6, 2019 and culminating on August 1, 2019 revealed the truth about the Company's environmental practices, and that Chemours' liabilities were far greater than the Company had represented and that these disclosures included the June 28, 2019 unsealing of a complaint Chemours had filed under seal against DuPont on May 13, 2019, in which Chemours made detailed allegations that its spin-off from DuPont was part a deliberate plan by DuPont to rid itself of significant exposures incurred through decades of PFAS discharge and to unload that responsibility onto Chemours.



