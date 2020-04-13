NYSE: CCL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Carnival Corporation & Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Certain directors of Carnival Corporation & Plc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) a have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Carnival Corporation & Plc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Miami, FL based Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Carnival Corporation & Plc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $17.51 billion for the 12 months period that ended on November 30, 2017 to over $18.88 billion for the 12 months period that ended on November 30, 2018 and that its Net Income over those respective time periods increased from over $2.6 billion to $3.15 billion.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in conftact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.