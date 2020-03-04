NYSE: CE Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Celanese Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations of securities laws by Celanese Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Celanese Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Irving, TX based Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. On January 30, 2020, Celanese Corporation reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Scott Richardson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, explained this discrepancy was in part related to a $89 million reserve being booked by the company related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries.



