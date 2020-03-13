NYSE: CGC Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Canopy Growth Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Canopy Growth Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: CGC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Canopy Growth Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CGC stocks, concerns whether certain Canopy Growth directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products, that as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory, and that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Canopy's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



