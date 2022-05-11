NYSE: CHGG Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Chegg, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- Certain directors of Chegg, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: CHGG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Chegg, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CHGG stocks, concerns whether certain Chegg directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of U.S. students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end, that Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors, and that as a result, Chegg's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



