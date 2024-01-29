NYSE: CHPT Investor Notice: Deadline on January 29, 2024 in Lawsuit Against ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Coming Up

A deadline is coming up on January 29, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT).



Investors who purchased shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: January 29, 2024. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) common shares between June 1, 2023 and November 16, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 1, 2023 and November 16, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors the Company was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products that, as a result, the Company was likely to incur impairment charges, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



