NYSE: CIR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by CIRCOR International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- CIRCOR International, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) concerning whether a series of statements by CIRCOR International, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Burlington, MA based CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. CIRCOR International, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.17 billion in 2018 to $964.31 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss increased from $39.38 million in 2018 to $133.93 million in 2019.



On March 2, 2020, CIRCOR International, Inc. announced that it would delay the filing of its financial report for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, citing material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and the need for additional time to evaluate the impact of those weaknesses. CIRCOR International, Inc. also announced an independent investigation into accounting and financial reporting at one of its discontinued operations in order to determine whether there are any matters which could have a material impact on the Company's financial results.



