NYSE: CLNY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws at Colony Capital, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Colony Capital, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) concerning whether a series of statements by Colony Capital, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $53 billion, which includes approximately $14 billion of assets under management from Digital Bridge, a leading global investment manager of digital infrastructure assets including cell towers, small cells, fiber and data centers. Colony Capital, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.79 billion in 2017 to over $2.66 billion in 2018 and that its Net Loss increased from $197.89 million in 2017 to $519.6 million in 2018.



On November 8, 2019, Colony Capital, Inc announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Among other results, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $555 million, or $1.15 per share, which "notably included reductions of goodwill, real estate and provision for loan losses totaling $540.3 million . . . of which $387.0 million was attributable to the reduction of goodwill primarily as a result of the pending sale of the Company's industrial investment management business and related real estate portfolio, and the decrease in management fees from Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. resulting from impairments related to its portfolio bifurcation."



Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) declined from $6.14 per share in late September 2019 to as low as $4.78 per share on November 18, 2019.



