NYSE Corrections in Focus - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ),Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ),Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ),a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Hertz Investors, Inc., which is wholly owned by Hertz Holdings, declined -0.64% in the last trading session. Stock was closed at $24.83 after hitting the day high price of $25.19. HTZ currently has earnings per share of $0.80. On November 19, 2012, the Company acquired Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc.



Has HTZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) dropped -0.52% and closed at $38.45 in the last trading session with the overall traded volume of 5.57 million shares more than the average volume of 2.92 million. SWN has market cap of 13.52 billion. Stock price 52 weeks high was $40.34 and 52 weeks low price was $30.13. Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production.



Has SWN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE) reported the fall of -0.24% to close at $83.19 in the last trading session and its total traded volume was 5.19 million shares. Stock was opened at $83.09 and its shares were trading within the range of $82.77-$83.25. XLE has market cap of 7.93 billion and its beta value stands at 1.13 times. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy XLE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) plunged -1.34% with the closing price of $67.88. The overall volume in the last trading session was 5.19 million shares. Its fifty two week range was $39.85-$69.23. KORS is ahead its 52 week low with 70.34% and its last month price volatility remained 2.10%. Its target price is $73.89. Company’s current year earnings per share grew with 152.60% while the five year EPS growth rate was +51.10%.



Will KORS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/