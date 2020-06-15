NYSE: COTY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Coty Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Coty Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Coty Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 29, 2020, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner allegedly provided the magazine with misleading financial information about her cosmetics brand. Earlier this year, Coty Inc. acquired a majority stake in Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics line for $600 million.



Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) declined from $4.66 per share in on May 27, 2020 to as low as $3.60 per share on May 29, 2020.



