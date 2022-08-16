NYSE: CPNG Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Coupang, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2022 -- Coupang, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Coupang, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



South Korea based Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea.



On or around March 11, 2021, Coupang, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 130 million shares for $35.



Coupang, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $11.96 billion in 2020 to over $18.4 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $474.89 million in 2020 to over $1.54 billion in 2021.



Since the IPO shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) declined to as low as $10.51 per share on June 13, 2022.



