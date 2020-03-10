NYSE: CSPR Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Casper Sleep Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Casper Sleep Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Casper Sleep directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. On February 7, 2020, shares of Casper Sleep Inc dropped 18% on their second day of trading as a public company, falling below its initial public offering issue price of $12.



The New York Financial Times reported that, "The share price drop gives the company a market capitalization of $437m and comes after Casper had reduced its value in the lead-up to the IPO."



Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) declined on February 28, 2020 to as low as $8.00 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.