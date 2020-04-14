NYSE: CVU Investor Notice: Deadline on April 24, 2020 in Lawsuit Against CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on April 24, 2020in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU).



Investors who purchased shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 24, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) common shares between May 15, 2018 and February 14, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 15, 2018 and February 14, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CPI Aerostructures' financial statements included in the Company's Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated, that as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement, that CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018, that CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) have certain options.



