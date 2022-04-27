NYSE: DDL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Dingdong (Cayman) Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 11.33 billion CNY in 2020 to over 20.12 billion CNY in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from over 3.17 billion CNY in 2020, to over 6.33 billion CNY in 2021.



Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) declined from $22.53 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $2.51 per share on March 15, 2022.



