NYSE: DLPH Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Delphi Technologies PLC

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Delphi Technologies PLC breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: DLPH investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



United Kingdom based Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. January 28, 2020 – BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) today announced that they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi Technologies' enterprise value at approximately $3.3 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Delphi Technologies stockholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner common stock per Delphi Technologies share. Based on a closing price of $38.36 per NYSE: BWA shares investors in NYSE: DLPH shares will receive a value of approximately $17.40 per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: DLPH shares at $20.00 per share and given that NYSE: DLPH shares traded in 2019 as high as $26.82 per share., the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: DLPH stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Delphi Technologies Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Delphi Technologies PLC reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $4.84 billion in 2017 to over $4.85 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $285 million in 2017 to $358 million in 2018.



