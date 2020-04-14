NYSE: DLPH Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Delphi Technologies PLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Delphi Technologies PLC in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Delphi Technologies PLC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On March 31, 2020, Delphi Technologies PLC announced that it received notice from BorgWarner regarding the Company's decision to draw on its credit facility. Borg Warner claims that Delphi's decision to draw on its credit facility represents a material breach of the buyout agreement announced earlier this year. Delphi Technologies PLC stated that it "determined it was prudent and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to draw down on its full $500 million revolving credit facility to best position the Company to weather the current market conditions."



Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) declined from $16.30 per share on January 27, 2020 to as low as $6.39 per share on April 3, 2020.



