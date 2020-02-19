NYSE: DLR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The takeover of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is under investigation concerning whether it is unfair to NYSE: DLR stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) and currently hold any of those Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR breached their fiduciary duties owed to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



San Francisco, CA based Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. On October 29, 2019 Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) and Interxion (NYSE: INXN) announced they have entered into an agreement to combine their businesses to create a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Interxion shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7067 Digital Realty shares per Interxion share. The transaction values Interxion at approximately $93.48 per ordinary share or approximately $8.4 billion of total enterprise value, including assumed net debt.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: DLR shares at $155.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: DLR stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Digital Realty Trust Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed on January 31, 2020, at $122.99 per share.



Those who are current investors in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.