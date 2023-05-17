NYSE: DMS Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Digital Media Solutions, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on whether a series of statements by Digital Media Solutions, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Clearwater, FL based Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $427.93 million in 2021 to $391.14 million in 2022, and that its Net Income of $2.2 million in 2021 turned to a Net Loss of $31.95 million in 2022.



Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) declined from $2.09 per share in October 2022 to as low as $0.35 per share on May 16, 2023.



