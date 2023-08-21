NYSE: DOCS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Doximity, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2023 -- Doximity, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Doximity, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francsico, CA based Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States.



On August 8, 2023, after the market closed, Doximity, Inc. reported its first quarter 2024 financial results, and revenues and also revised guidance for fiscal 2024. In pertinent part, it announced that it now expects revenue of $452M-$468M versus the prior estimate of $503 million.



Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) declined from $40.12 per share on February 02, 2023, to as low as $23.23 per share on August 14, 2023.



