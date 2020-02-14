NYSE: DXC Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at DXC Technology Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Certain directors of DXC Technology Company are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: DXC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against DXC Technology Company over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: DXC stocks, concerns whether certain DXC Technology Company directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; that the Company's workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; and that, as a consequence, the Company's revenue and financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was without a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.