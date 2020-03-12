NYSE: DY Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing by Certain Directors of Dycom Industries, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Certain directors of Dycom Industries, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: DY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Dycom Industries, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: DY stocks, concerns whether certain Dycom Industries directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, that Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues, that said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.