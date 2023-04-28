NYSE: EDR Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2023 -- Certain directors of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Endeavor Group Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Beverly Hills, CA based Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $3.47 billion in 2020 to $5.07 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss of 328.31 million in 2020 turned to a Net Income of $129.13 million in 2021.



Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed on April 27, 2023, at $25.81 per share.



