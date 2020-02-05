NYSE: ENVA Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Enova International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Enova International, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Enova International directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chicago, IL based Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. Enova International, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $843.74 million in 2017 to over $1.11 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $29.24 million in 2017 to $70.09 million in 2018.



Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) dropped from $29.33 per share on January 30, 2020 to as low as $20.17 per share on February 04, 2020.



