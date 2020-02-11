NYSE: ERA Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover at Era Group Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Era Group Inc. is unfair to NYSE: ERA stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) and currently hold any of those NYSE: ERA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Era Group Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: ERA investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Houston, TX based Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. On January 24, 2020 Bristow Group Inc. and Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) announced that they entered into an agreement to combine the two companies in an all-stock transaction, creating a financially stronger company with enhanced size and diversification.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: ERA shares at $15.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: ERA stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Era Group Inc. Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



