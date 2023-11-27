NYSE: ESMT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by EngageSmart, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) shares over potential securities laws violations by EngageSmart, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by EngageSmart, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Braintree, MA based EngageSmart, Inc. provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions.



On Septebmer 22, 2021, EngageSmart, Inc., announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) rose to $38.83 per share on September 24, 2021.



Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) declined to as low as $15.01 per share on December 07, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.