NYSE: ET Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Energy Transfer LP

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Energy Transfer LP was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET stocks, concerns whether certain Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct, that the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Partnership and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and that as a result, the Partnership's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



