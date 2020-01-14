NYSE: FCAU Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.



Investors who purchased shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) , you have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 31, 2020. FNYSE: FCAU investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company ("GM") filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. of bribing United Auto Workers ("UAW") officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler "corrupted" collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company's late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.



The plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, that high-ranking Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. official were aware of and authorized the scheme, and that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



