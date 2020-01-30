NYSE: FDX Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at FedEx Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Certain directors of FedEx Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and currently hold any of those FNYSE: FDX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain FedEx directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



FedEx Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $65.45 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2018 to over $69.69 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2019 and that its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from over $4.57 billion to $540 million.



Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) declined from $274.38 per share in early 2018 to as low as $138.39 per share in October 2019.



On January 29, 2020, NYSE: FDX shares closed at $149.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.