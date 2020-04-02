NYSE: FICO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Fair Isaac Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Fair Isaac Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. On Friday, March 13, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice notified Fair Isaac Corporation that it opened an antitrust investigation. In a press release issued by Fair Isaac Corporation on March 15, 2020, the company stated that the probe focuses on "potential exclusionary conduct."



Those who purchased shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



