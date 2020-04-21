NYSE: FLR Investor Alert: Deadline on April 28, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced a deadline is coming up on April 28, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR).



Investors who purchased shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 28, 2020. NYSE: FLR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that between November 2, 2017 and February 14, 2020, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR inflated its revenue and earnings by improperly recognizing revenue on 16 separate projects ("2Q 2019 Projects"), that once awarded a contract to perform work on a construction project, the Company would routinely submit "change orders" to its clients to request additional funds, which the client was not contractually obligated to pay, to cover "unforeseen circumstances", that Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors regarding Fluor's revenue recognition practices with respect to its submission of these change orders, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Fluor's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between November 2, 2017 and February 14, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



