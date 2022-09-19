NYSE: FXLV Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by F45 Training Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- F45 Training Holdings Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) concerning whether a series of statements by F45 Training Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Austin, TX based F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. On or around July 15, 2021, F45 Training Holdings Inc., commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 18,750,000 shares of common stock to the investing public at $16 per share.



On or about July 26, 2022, F45 Training Holdings Inc. announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Adam J. Gilchirst, a reduction of its operational expenses, including of its global workforce, and a revised guidance for full-year 2022.



Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) declined to as low as $0.786 per share on July 27, 2022.



