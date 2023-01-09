NYSE: FXLV Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by F45 Training Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by F45 Training Holdings Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with the company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").



Austin, TX based F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. On or around July 15, 2021, F45 Training Holdings Inc., commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 18,750,000 shares of common stock to the investing public at $16 per share.



On or about July 26, 2022, F45 Training Holdings Inc. announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Adam J. Gilchirst, a reduction of its operational expenses, including of its global workforce, and a revised guidance for full-year 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that F45 Training Holdings' rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.



