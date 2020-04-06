NYSE: GDOT Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Green Dot Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Green Dot Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GDOT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Green Dot Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GDOT stocks, concerns whether certain Green Dot directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Green Dot made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Green Dot's strategy to attract "high-value" long-term customers was at the expense of "one and done" customers, that Green Dot's "one and done" customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment, that consequently, Green Dot's strategy was self-sabotaging, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business and operations



