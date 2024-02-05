NYSE: GIL Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Gildan Activewear Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- Gildan Activewear Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) concerning whether a series of statements by Gildan Activewear Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Gildan Activewear Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.92 billion in 2021 to over $3.24 billion in 2022 and that its Net Income declined from $607.18 million in 2021 to $541.54 million in 2022.



Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) declined from $37.33 per share on December 08, 2023, to as low as $30.68 per share on January 16, 2024.



Those who purchased shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.