NYSE: GM Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at General Motors Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2022 -- Certain directors of General Motors Company are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain General Motors Company directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On August 4, 2021, General Motors Company announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results were negatively impacted by "warranty recall costs" of $1.3 billion, including approximately $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.



Then, on Friday, August 20, 2021, General Motors Company announced that it was "voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV" because the batteries may have two manufacturing defects tha t "increase[] the risk of fire."



Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) declined from $64.30 per share in early June 2021 to $47.97 per share on August 23, 2021.



