NYSE: GNRC Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Generac Holdings Inc

An investor, who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC), filed a lawsuit against Generac Holdings over alleged Federal Securities Laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 22, 2024. NYSE: GNRC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Waukesha, WI based Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide.



On August 2, 2023, Generac announced revised downwards guidance for 2023 due to "weakness in residential products." The Company blamed the downturn on a "softer consumer spending environment" which led to weaker-than-expected sales of the Company's residential units., During its Q2 2023 earnings call call, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. When explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted his May statements discounting macroeconomic trends. He said, "[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns," thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors, "this weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlooked for residential product sales."



Shares of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) declined from $156.95 per share on August 01, 2023, to as low as $79.86 per share on October 30, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023, the defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) stock and operated as a fraud or deceit purchasers of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) stock between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023 by failing to disclose and misrepresenting adverse facts detailed in the Complaint and that when Defendants' alleged misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market on August 2, 2023, the price of Generac Holdings Inc (N YSE: GNRC) stock fell precipitously.



Those who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



