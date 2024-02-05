NYSE: GNRC Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Generac Holdings Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- Certain directors of Generac Holdings Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GNRC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Generac Holdings Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GNRC stocks, concerns whether certain Generac Holdings Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) stock and operated as a fraud or deceit purchasers of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) stock between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023 by failing to disclose and misrepresenting adverse facts detailed in the Complaint and that when Defendants' alleged misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market on August 2, 2023, the price of Generac Holdings Inc (N YSE: GNRC) stock fell precipitously.



Those who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



