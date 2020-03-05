NYSE: GNW Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Genworth Financial, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Genworth Financial, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Genworth Financial, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Richmond, VA based Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally.



On February 4, 2020, post-market, Genworth Financial, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Among other results, Genworth Financial, Inc. announced fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.05, significantly less than the consensus estimate of $0.20. In addition, Genworth Financial, Inc advised investors that its merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., originally agreed to in 2016, had been extended to "not later than March 31, 2020."



