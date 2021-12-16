NYSE: GOTU Investor Notice: Deadline on December 20, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Gaotu Techedu Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 20, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU).



Investors who purchased shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 20, 2021. NYSE: GOTU stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleged on behalf of purchasers of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) common shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, the Defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information and that Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos, that Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential, that nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares.



Those who purchased shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.