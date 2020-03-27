NYSE: GPN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Global Payments Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Global Payments Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) and currently hold any of those (NYSE: GPN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Global Payments Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Atlanta, GA based Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Global Payments Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.36 billion in 2018 to over $4.91 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from $452.05 million in 2018 to $430.61 million in 2019.



Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) declined from $209.62 per share in February 2020 to as low as $105.54 per share on March 23, 2020.



