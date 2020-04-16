NYSE: GSS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Golden Star Resources Ltd

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: GSS shares, filed a lawsuit against Golden Star Resources Ltd over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws



Investors who purchased shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 1, 2020. NYSE: GSS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On Feb. 19, 2019, Golden Star Resources Ltd. announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ("FY") ended December 31, 2018 and issued its guidance for its full year 2019.



On July 31, 2019, Golden Star Resources Ltd. reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and revised its fully year 2019 guidance.



Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) declined from $4.97 per share on July 17, 2019 to as low as $2.68 per share on August 14, 2019.



The plaintiff claims that between February 20, 2019 and July 30, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine, that the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine, that the Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade, that the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material, that the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



