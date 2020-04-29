NYSE: GSX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by GSX Techedu Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: GSX shares, filed a lawsuit against GSX Techedu Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 16, 2020. NYSE: GSX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 25, 2020, a report was published highlighting multiple alleged issues with GSX's business and financial operations. Specifically, Report alleged, among other issues, that the Company "has been drastically overstating its profitability in its US public filings, especially for 2018"; the report "found multiple strong indications of past and current order 'brushing,'" which are "essentially fake student enrollments to boost student count"; "many of GSX's reported students do not actually exist"; and "[w]hile [GSX] touts its high-quality teacher recruitment mechanism, [the report] found a sign-up website that was not functional, multiple allegations of GSX hiring teachers right out of college with no prior experience, and fabricated teachers profiles."



On April 14, 2020, a report was issued on GSX Techedu Inc. entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Report alleged that GSX Techedu Inc. "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."



The plaintiff claims that between June 6, 2019, and April 13, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that GSX Techedu Inc overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process, that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



