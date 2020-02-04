NYSE: GVA Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Granite Construction Incorporated

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Granite Construction Incorporated.



Investors who are current long term investors in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: GVA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Granite Construction Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GVA stocks, concerns whether certain Granite Construction Incorporated directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) that there was an "untenable" imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) have certain options



