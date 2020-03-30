NYSE: HEXO Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by HEXO Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by HEXO Corp. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by HEXO Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. HEXO Corp. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $4.93 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2018 to over $47.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2019 and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods increased from over $23.35 million to over $81.56 million.



On March 17, 2020 HEXO Corp announced that it would delay the release of its second quarter 2020 financial results to record a significant impairment charge and to amend its MD&A disclosures for its first and second quarter to address concerns raised by the Ontario Securities Commission.



