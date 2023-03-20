NYSE: HMC Investor Alert: Deadline on April 3, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 3, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC).



Investors who purchased shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 3, 2023. NYSE: HMC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) common shares between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. had overstated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to product quality and safety, that as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, Honda failed to prevent American Honda from marketing and selling thousands of vehicles that contained a defective Idle Stop feature, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation, as well as financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



