NYSE: HUD Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Hudson Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Hudson Ltd.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Hudson Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On March 11, 2020, Hudson Ltd. announced the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Among other results, Hudson Ltd. announced fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.10, falling $0.03 short of consensus estimates.



