NYSE: IONQ Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at IonQ, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of IonQ, Inc.



Investors who are investors in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shares



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: IONQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against IonQ, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: IONQ stocks, concerns whether certain IonQ, Inc officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer, that the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless, that IonQ's quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers, that a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)



