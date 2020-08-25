NYSE: KL Investor Notice: Deadline on August 28, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 28, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL).



Investors who purchased shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) common shares between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs, that as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading, that the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, and that based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.