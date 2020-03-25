NYSE: KN Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Knowles Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Knowles Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Knowles directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Itasca, IL based Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. Knowles Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $826.9 million in 2018 to $854,8 million in 2019, and that Net Income declined from $67.7 million in 2018 to $49.1 million in 2019.



Shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) declined from $22.79 per share in November 2019, to as low as $11.10 per share on March 18, 2020.



